A Lecanto man was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after sheriff’s office deputies said he beat his dog with a broken broom handle.
On the morning of March 27, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to a residence on South Frost Point in Lecanto in reference to an animal cruelty report.
According to the arrest record for Shamus Edward Decora, 23, the deputy contacted the witness by telephone.
The arresting deputy reported that the witness told him that three days before at about 5 p.m. he returned to the home that he shared with his roommate, who was Decora, and went to his room to play guitar.
Meanwhile, the witness said Decora was sweeping and cleaning the house, according to records.
The witness told the deputy that he heard Decora yell at his dog, Otis, and then heard about “20 whacks,” according to records.
The witness said he came out of his room and saw his roommate red faced and irate. The witness told the deputy he also saw a broken broom handle, fresh blood on the walls and dog fur about the floor, according to records.
The witness said that when he looked at the dog, Otis was bleeding from a gash on his head near his right ear, according to records.
When the arresting deputy arrived at the home, he reported seeing Otis with a one-to-two-inch-long cut on his head, near his right ear and another similar sized cut on his back. According to the sheriff's office, Otis is a 50-pound mixed breed.
According to records, Decora told the deputy Otis got the cuts from running into his kennel gate and the blood got on the walls when Otis shook his head when inside.
The deputy told Decora that the kennel gate was smooth with no sharp edges and the injuries did not appear to be caused by the gate, according to records.
The arresting deputy reported that Decora then changed his story and told him that he was angry at the dog because he had urinated in the house. According to records, Decora said he broke the broom handle over his left knee and then hit Otis with the broken broom handle three times.
Based on Decora’s statements and the injuries to Otis, the deputy arrested Decora and took him to the Citrus County jail. His bond was $2,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.