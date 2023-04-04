SHAMUS EDWARD DECORA

A Lecanto man was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after sheriff’s office deputies said he beat his dog with a broken broom handle.

On the morning of March 27, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to a residence on South Frost Point in Lecanto in reference to an animal cruelty report.

