Richard Garrett Jr., 52, of Lecanto, was arrested Aug. 30 by Citrus County sheriff’s deputies for trafficking in methamphetamine.
CCSO received a call regarding a suspicious bag, containing what appeared to be narcotics and drug paraphernalia, being turned in to an employee at a local business. Upon arrival, deputies searched the bag, finding it to contain multiple cases and pouches of small clear plastic baggies weighing a total of approximately 65.2 grams of methamphetamine, a black digital scale with methamphetamine residue, a pink zipper pouch containing a glass pipe, and a green zipper pouch containing 90 empty small clear plastic baggies.