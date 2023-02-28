Lecanto man arrested for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Lecanto man who federal investigators said was wearing an oversized panda headpiece while participating in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested and faces several felony charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Jesse James Rumson, 37, of Lecanto with multiple felonies, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement during an official proceeding, and engaging in physical violence. Rumson was arrested in Lecanto and made his initial appearance Monday in the Middle District Court of Florida in Tampa.
According to the Department of Justice media release, on Jan. 6, 2021, Rumson was “among a mob illegally massed on the upper west terrace near the Senate wing door.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Prosecutors said in court documents that at 2:40 p.m., once the rioters had successfully broken open the Capitol’s parliamentary door, Rumson was seen wearing a panda headpiece and running from the Senate wing door.
He then jumped the railing to climb the stairs leading to the Parliamentary door and was seen two minutes later entering the Capitol building and inside the halls.
According to court documents, Rumson was seen without the panda headpiece exiting through the Parliamentary door in handcuffs. He was also seen in the crowd that surrounded the Senate wing door when it was breached for a second time, where Rumson was heard shouting, “Get a ram.”
According to prosecutors, at about 4:20 p.m., Rumson approached police officers who had formed a line on the upper west terrace in order to begin forcing rioters northward and off Capitol grounds. According to the Department of Justice, Rumson was seen running towards that line of police and grabbing an officer’s face shield, which forced the officer’s head and neck back and upwards.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.
The case was investigated by the FBI’s Jacksonville Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office.
According to court documents, law enforcement received a tip from someone who knew Rumson and said he had participated in the Jan. 6 event.
Valuable assistance was provided by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, the Department of Justice said.
In the 25 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 985 individuals have been arrested in relation to the Capitol breach, according to the Department of Justice.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.