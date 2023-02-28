Lecanto man arrested for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Jesse James Rumson, 37, of Lecanto with multiple felonies, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement during an official proceeding, and engaging in physical violence. Rumson was arrested in Lecanto and made his initial appearance Monday in the Middle District Court of Florida in Tampa.

 Photo courtesy of the Department of Justice

A Lecanto man who federal investigators said was wearing an oversized panda headpiece while participating in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested and faces several felony charges.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.