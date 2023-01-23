A couple’s argument that began in their home’s laundry room last week ended with a man in jail facing battery charges and a charge of aggravated assault with a pistol.
According to the arrest report of Hector Berrios, 31, of Lecanto, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the victim’s home in Lecanto Jan. 19, at 5:30 a.m. and told by dispatchers that the male suspect fired a handgun at the victim’s car.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
According to records, the victim told the arresting deputy that she and Berrios were in the home’s laundry room arguing when she told Berrios that she was leaving him and tried to pack some of her belongings.
According to records, Berrios lost his temper and kept her from leaving the room and choked her. The victim reportedly said that she pushed Berrios away, but he slammed her into the washing machine.
The struggle continued as she headed down the hallway and to the front door, where she began throwing his belongings onto the front yard, according to reports.
With the help of witnesses, the victim got into her car and drove away, according to records.
The arresting deputy met with witnesses who told him that once the victim left, Berrios ran back into the house and came out with a handgun, chambered a round, and said, “On my momma, I’ll kill her” and “She ain’t gonna make it far,” according to records.
The witnesses told the arresting deputy that Berrios ran down the street after the victim’s car.
The victim told the deputy she stopped the car and began vomiting when she heard a gunshot close by, after which point she drove away in a panic.
The deputy arrested Barrios and charged him with domestic felony battery, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, discharging a firearm in a public place/roadway, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to records.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.