CC Deb hamel and books.jpg

ABOVE: Deb Gay of Citrus Hills displays the hunting and fishing children’s books she’s written, as well as the books’ watercolor illustrations. She learned how to hunt and fish after marrying her husband, Doug Gay. She’s showing the three children’s fishing-oriented books she’s written that are set along the Nature Coast. LEFT: “Daddy Took Me Fishing on the Homosassa & Chassahowitzka Rivers” is one of three fishing-oriented books she’s written for children. The books are set along the Nature Coast. The author also written three hunting books for children.

One morning, the love of Deb Gay’s life, her husband, Doug, left on a hunting trip outside Olney, Ill. Although Deb had joined Doug on the excursion, that morning, she decided she’d stay behind.

While Doug was in the woods, Deb whipped up a batch of children’s books about hunting and fishing, quite an accomplishment for a woman who’d spent her early years growing up in the shadow of New York City on Long Island. Doug was pleased.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

CC Daddy took me fishing.jpg

"Daddy Took Me Fishing on the Homosassa & Chassahowitzka Rivers" is one of three fishing-oriented books she's written for children. The books are set along the Nature Coast. The author also written three hunting books for children.