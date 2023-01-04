The Agricultural Classification is referred to by several different names, such as greenbelt, Ag Exempt, or exemption. The ag classification follows Florida Statute; however, the county property appraiser officially determines that the land is considered agricultural land and classified as such.
What is Agricultural Classification? Based on Florida Statute 193.461, “Only lands that are used primarily for bona fide agricultural purposes shall be classified agricultural.”
Bona fide agricultural purposes mean good faith commercial agricultural use of the land or, in other words, using the land for agricultural purposes with the goal of making a profit. Therefore, keeping livestock, growing crops as a hobby, for donations, or for personal consumption is not considered bona fide agricultural purposes.
The Citrus County Property Appraisers office’s annual filing period for agricultural classification is from Jan. 1 to March 1. After submitting an application, the application is reviewed; the property is inspected and factors that guarantee an agricultural classification are analyzed for final decision.
Several factors are considered for an agricultural classification. Examples are how long the property has been used, the size of the land, and if there have been efforts to maintain the land following accepted commercial agricultural practices.
If you are getting ready to apply for the ag classification and would like to learn more about it, plan to attend a meeting at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, when the Citrus County Property Appraiser’s team will present and discuss the agricultural classification and answer any questions related to the topic at the Agricultural Alliance of Citrus County monthly meeting.
The meetings are open to all members of the community. Join us at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Office at 3650 W Sovereign Path, No. 1, Lecanto.
Caetano "Ky" Sales is Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent I for UF/IFAS Extension, Citrus County.