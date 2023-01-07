The Agricultural Classification is referred to by several different names, such as greenbelt, Ag Exempt, or exemption. The ag classification follows Florida Statute; however, the county property appraiser officially determines that the land is considered agricultural land and classified as such.

What is Agricultural Classification? Based on Florida Statute 193.461, “Only lands that are used primarily for bona fide agricultural purposes shall be classified agricultural.”

Citrus County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton

Dalton