manatee deaths

An environmental group has filed a lawsuit targeting sewer discharges contributing to manatee deaths.

 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

TALLAHASSEE — After a record number of manatee deaths last year, an environmental group has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the state is violating the Endangered Species Act because of septic tanks and sewage-treatment plants discharging into the Indian River Lagoon in Brevard County.

The Indian River Lagoon is a vital habitat for manatees, particularly during the winter. But many manatees have died of starvation because of a lack of seagrass, which is a key source of food.

