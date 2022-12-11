Florida Redistricting Congress

Florida Rep. Bob Rommel appearing at an annual Florida Chamber of Commerce’s insurance summit in Orlando, said one issue that will be addressed is the impact of what are known as “one-way attorney fees.” Insurers have long sought changes because they can be forced to pay the fees of plaintiffs in lawsuits over insurance claims.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

TALLAHASSEE — Expect changes to attorney fees as one step in next week’s special legislative session to address Florida’s troubled property-insurance system, House Commerce Committee Chairman Bob Rommel said .

House and Senate leaders on Tuesday released an outline of topics for the session, but Rommel,. R-Naples, said talks are still underway on the details of bills that will go before lawmakers. The session will begin Monday.

