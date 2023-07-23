Whether you’re experienced or a novice at breastfeeding, the West Coast Breastfeeding Task Force and the Florida Health Departments of Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties invite the public to Latch Con 2023.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Hernando County Florida Department of Health, 7551 Forest Oaks Blvd. in Spring Hill, this indoor tri-county event is designed to celebrate World Breastfeeding Month.
This is a day of fun with local vendors, community partners, food trucks, character meet and greets, and raffle prizes — something for the whole family.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Dress up in costumes (optional) and receive an extra raffle ticket.
Theme park passes, a Power Wheel, and more are being raffled off (Guests get a free raffle ticket just by walking through the doors.)
The Citrus County Department of Health’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program offers breastfeeding support for new moms through certified lactation consultants and breastfeeding peer counselors.
The Florida Department of Health and other health experts recommend that infants be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of their lives, and they can help moms work through common breastfeeding challenges and answer questions so they can be as successful as possible.
They also help moms adapt their breastfeeding routine for returning to school or work.
WIC also offers a 7-day-a-week Infant Feeding Line at 352-513-6060, providing support for topics that include breastfeeding, bottle feeding, breast care, and pumping.
Other resources
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.