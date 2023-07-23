DOH logo

Whether you’re experienced or a novice at breastfeeding, the West Coast Breastfeeding Task Force and the Florida Health Departments of Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties invite the public to Latch Con 2023.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Hernando County Florida Department of Health, 7551 Forest Oaks Blvd. in Spring Hill, this indoor tri-county event is designed to celebrate World Breastfeeding Month.

