211230-CC-flooding1

Flooding occurred countywide in 2021 as Citrus County received record rainfall. Above, Heidi Reynolds stood on North Perseus Terrace in late 2021 where her home is located in the northwestern portion of Citrus County. Standing water stretched as far as the eye could see throughout her neighborhood. She was forced from her home due to the conditions that she said were hazardous.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

What a difference a year makes.

Citrus County in 2021 broke a rainfall record when it got over 66 inches — far above the annual historical average of 54 inches. That caused widespread flooding throughout the county.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Mark Fulkerson

Fulkerson

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.