What a difference a year makes.
Citrus County in 2021 broke a rainfall record when it got over 66 inches — far above the annual historical average of 54 inches. That caused widespread flooding throughout the county.
But in 2022, the county received 49 inches. To put that in perspective, the wet summer season of 2022 brought only half as much rain as the record summer of 2021.
“This is significant, because less rainfall in 2022 allowed many areas that were flooded the previous year to dry out,” said Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
One other interesting fact is that the wettest month of the year in 2022 occurred during the dry season, with nearly 9 inches of rain last March, Fulkerson said.
Withlacoochee River levels and flows steadily declined in December, which is normal for this time of year, according to SWFWMD data.
On average, the Withlacoochee River dropped about a foot in December, while flows decreased by about 33%.
Despite these recent declines, river levels and flows are higher than normal for this time of year, due to our wet season rainfall occurring later in the year.
Lake levels have dropped 2-3 inches the past month throughout the Tsala Apopka Lake Chain, 15 named lakes in three distinct pools, connected by canals and separated by water conservation structures.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
