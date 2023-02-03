CC Florida fish art

Students from Florida can win top honors, international recognition and prizes while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation by participating in the Art of Conservation Florida Fish Art Contest, hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

 Special to the Chronicle

The deadline is fast approaching for this year’s Art of Conservation Florida Fish Art Contest, hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

This contest is open to youths in grades kindergarten through 12th grade from across the state. The deadline to enter is Feb. 28.

