In April 2016, the Citrus County Health Department turned over its primary-care services to Ocala-based Langley Health Services.
Langley had received the Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) grant for the area and began providing primary medical care, mental health and dental services in Inverness for county residents: those uninsured, under-insured, as well as those who are insured, with a sliding fee discount scale based on the federal poverty guidelines, number of family members and where a person lives.
FQHCs are outpatient clinics that qualify for specific reimbursement systems under Medicare and Medicaid.
The clinic in Inverness is at 300 S Line Ave, Inverness FL. 34452. Phone: 352-419-5760.
Next to it is Langley Health Services Dental Clinic at 314 S Line Ave., Inverness, FL 34452. Phone: 352-419-4056.
Nearly seven years later, they’re about to expand into Homosassa.
Also nearly seven years later, many people in the community are unaware of who they are and what they do, said Vicki Wynns, Langley Chief Operating Officer.
“We are a community health center … that means, as an essential community provider, we’re here during hurricanes, storms, everything,” she said, adding, “We focus heavily on primary care for families, from newborns to geriatrics.
“We also have mental health services under behavioral health, with psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and licensed clinical social workers."
They also offer mental health services via telehealth, which has increased since the pandemic.
One of their little-known services under behavioral health is help for those battling a drug addiction.
As Wynns explained, they’re not a mental health facility, they’re not a substance use facility, but rather a primary care facility, which, she said, has the advantage of taking care of the whole person.
“We have several providers, one in this office (Inverness), that provide MAT, Medication-Assisted Treatment (for opioid addiction), but because people who have addiction issues very often have no preventative medical care,” she said. “They don’t get a pap smear or mammogram, they could be diabetic and not know it or hypertensive and not know it, so we make sure we take care of the patient holistically.”
A person comes in, sees Langley’s MAT provider who does an evaluation, and together they come up with a treatment plan, get started on MAT, then get set up on regular follow-up visits.
They also work with people to find discount pricing for their MAT prescriptions.
“We also try to complement all that with a counselor who will help them create a relapse prevention plan,” Wynns said.
Currently, mental health/behavioral health services for Citrus County are by telehealth, but Wynns said they are actively recruiting for mental health providers for the Inverness location and the Homosassa location, which is set to be open in six to eight weeks.
Langley Health Services also has offices in Lecanto at 595 N Lecanto Hwy., Lecanto, FL 34461, Phone: 352-527-2244; and Crystal River at 547 SE Fort Island Trail, Suite C, Crystal River, FL 34429, Phone: 352-794-7391.