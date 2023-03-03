In April 2016, the Citrus County Health Department turned over its primary-care services to Ocala-based Langley Health Services.

Langley had received the Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) grant for the area and began providing primary medical care, mental health and dental services in Inverness for county residents: those uninsured, under-insured, as well as those who are insured, with a sliding fee discount scale based on the federal poverty guidelines, number of family members and where a person lives.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.