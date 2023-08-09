With a focus on primary care for families, from newborns to geriatrics, Langley Health Services is expanding its care throughout Citrus County.
Langley Health Services Homosassa multi-service office, at 7945 S. Suncoast Blvd. (U.S. 19) in Homosassa, opened in April and is accepting new clients.
As a community health center, Langley takes the uninsured, under-insured and insured, with a sliding fee discount scale based on the federal poverty guidelines, number of family members and where a person lives.
In other words, everyone who needs health care services is welcome.
The addition of the Homosassa location includes pediatric and adult dental services, pediatrics, family medicine, mental health counseling and Medication Assisted Therapy clients struggling with addiction, said Vicki Wynns, Langley Health Services chief operating officer.
As Wynns explained to the Chronicle in March, “We’re not a mental health facility, not a substance use facility, but rather a primary care facility, which has the advantage of taking care of the whole person.
“We are a community health center … that means, as an essential community provider, we’re here during hurricanes, storms, everything,” she said, adding, “We also have mental health services under behavioral health, with psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and licensed clinical social workers.”
This location is the fifth opened in Citrus County, with the other locations in Inverness, Lecanto and Crystal River, and also in Sumterville and Ocala.
Langley Health Services Homosassa is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Dental services are from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For appointments, call 352-423-4923.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.