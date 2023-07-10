The first day of school for Citrus County public school students, Thursday, Aug. 10, is only four weeks away.
To help parents and students get a head start on getting kids prepared, Langley Health Services is having a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W Venable St, Crystal River.
In addition to vaccines for children ages 5-18 (free to children with Medicaid or no insurance), the event includes free backpacks, school supplies, food and entertainment.
Children must be present to receive school supplies on a first come, first served basis while they last.
Langley Health Services phone: 352-419-5760.
Also, the Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is offering no-cost immunizations and $35 school physicals, by appointment only, July 10 – August 18.
To schedule an appointment, call 352-527-0068.
The department will not be offering sports physicals.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.