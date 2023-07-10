langley back to school

The first day of school for Citrus County public school students, Thursday, Aug. 10, is only four weeks away.

To help parents and students get a head start on getting kids prepared, Langley Health Services is having a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W Venable St, Crystal River.

