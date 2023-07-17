The first day of school for Citrus County public school students is Thursday, Aug. 10. To help parents and students get a head start on getting kids prepared, Langley Health Services held a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River. Hundreds of families showed up for the event. In addition, vaccines for children ages 5-18 were administered. The event was packed with parents and students who received free backpacks, school supplies, food and entertainment.