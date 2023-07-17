cool shades

This little fellow's future is so bright he has to wear shades.

The first day of school for Citrus County public school students is Thursday, Aug. 10. To help parents and students get a head start on getting kids prepared, Langley Health Services held a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River. Hundreds of families showed up for the event. In addition, vaccines for children ages 5-18 were administered. The event was packed with parents and students who received free backpacks, school supplies, food and entertainment.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

handing out supplies

The volunteers had to keep up the pace Saturday while they handed out supplies to the students.
Paper

What's the start of the new school year without some fresh, blank paper?