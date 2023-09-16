old tires

The Solid Waste Management Division of Citrus County is spearheading this initiative, allowing each resident to bring in up to 25 tires.

 Photo / Pixabay

In an effort to combat the proliferation of mosquitoes, the Citrus County Central Landfill is offering residents the opportunity to dispose of old vehicle tires free of charge.

The waste tire amnesty event is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

