In an effort to combat the proliferation of mosquitoes, the Citrus County Central Landfill is offering residents the opportunity to dispose of old vehicle tires free of charge.
The waste tire amnesty event is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Solid Waste Management Division of Citrus County is spearheading this initiative, allowing each resident to bring in up to 25 tires. The amnesty event encompasses passenger car and light truck tires, with specific exceptions.
Tires from commercial establishments or businesses, those equipped with rims, oversized tires, and agricultural/industrial tires will not be accepted.
Besides providing a solution to tire disposal, mosquito control measures will be implemented as necessary to address the issue of mosquitoes breeding in discarded tires.
Proof of residency is a requirement for participation, and residents are advised to bring a photo ID.
For additional information, individuals can contact 352-527-7670.
This waste tire amnesty event not only facilitates responsible tire disposal but also contributes to a cleaner and safer environment in Citrus County.