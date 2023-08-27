unsecured load

County officials are going to begin charging motorists more if they show up at the landfill with unsecured loads.

 Photo provided

The Citrus County Division of Solid Waste Management has issued a notification outlining the enforcement of covered and contained loads at the Citrus County Central Landfill.

Effective Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, all vehicles transporting materials to the landfill are required to have their loads adequately covered and secured. Failure to comply with this regulation will result in additional charges for uncovered loads.

