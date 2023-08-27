The Citrus County Division of Solid Waste Management has issued a notification outlining the enforcement of covered and contained loads at the Citrus County Central Landfill.
Effective Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, all vehicles transporting materials to the landfill are required to have their loads adequately covered and secured. Failure to comply with this regulation will result in additional charges for uncovered loads.
The extra fee schedule will be as follows:
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The landfill will charge you $10 extra for showing up with an uncovered load.
You will then be charged $10 per ton extra. So if you show up with 4 tons, you will be charged $50.
The Citrus County Central Landfill, situated at 230 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto, will enforce this new regulation to minimize potential hazards and prevent debris from escaping during transportation. This initiative aligns with the county’s commitment to ensuring safe waste disposal practices while safeguarding the local environment.
Uncovered loads not only pose safety risks but can also contribute to the proliferation of litter on roadways. Debris that escapes from improperly covered loads can find its way onto streets, highways, and public areas, detracting from the beauty of the community and potentially posing hazards to motorists and pedestrians alike.
The operational hours of the Citrus County Central Landfill are as follows:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Citizens and waste haulers are encouraged to adhere to the covered load requirement to avoid incurring additional charges and to contribute to the overall safety and cleanliness of the community.
For further information and inquiries, please reach out to the Citrus County Division of Solid Waste Management at 352-527-7670.