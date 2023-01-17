Land deals could aid wildlife corridor

In one of a number of land deals that Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved Tuesday includes a conservation easement, at a cost of $3 million, adding 135 acres to 307 acres already acquired as part of what is known as the Rainbow River Corridor in Marion County. The land consists of “most of the undeveloped or minimally developed private land remaining along the Rainbow River."

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved $17.8 million in land-conservation deals that include protecting two properties that are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor stretching from the Keys to the Panhandle.

With support growing for the corridor, which is expected to cost billions of dollars and take decades to complete, DeSantis and the Cabinet approved two conservation easements in Osceola and Marion counties linked to the plan. Conservation easements shield property from development, but allow activities such as ranching to continue.

