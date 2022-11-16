Citrus County has two more weeks to get through until it bids farewell to hurricane season.
But the rainy season has already come to an end and the lakes and rivers throughout the county are in fine shape, according to Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
“Our wet season ended abruptly in late September, including lower-than-expected rainfall from Hurricane Ian along the Withlacoochee River,” he said.
October was relatively dry with less than an inch of rain falling in Citrus County, he said. Halfway through November, Citrus has received an average 2.2 inches of rain, with most of that coming from Tropical Storm Nicole last week.
So far this year (January to November) the county has seen just shy of 47 inches of rain, about 5 inches below average.
Withlacoochee River
River levels peaked in early October after Hurricane Ian brought an unexpected end to our wet season. Since then, river levels have been dropping.
Nicole dumped several inches of rain on the headwaters of the Withlacoochee River in the Green Swamp. As a result, river levels are rising again in upstream areas and that extra water will make its way past Citrus County in the coming days.
“We dodged a bullet this year with potential river flooding,” Fulkerson said.
Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes
Once the threat of Hurricane Ian passed, the District opened several water control structures to bring water into the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes and help top them off before the upcoming dry season.
The structures were closed in early November after river levels dropped below the level of the lakes.
“Tropical Storm Nicole added 2 or 3 more inches to the lakes last week which are currently at desirable levels as our dry season continues,” Fulkerson said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.