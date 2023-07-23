In this file photo, anglers cast their baits into the Hernando pool of the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes as the relatively warm waters collide with colder air temperatures. The combination creates low visibility on the water and surrounding areas of Hernando.
Persistently low water levels in the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) this week to open its water control structures.
“Our region has simply not received enough rainfall yet this summer to allow the lakes to rise,” district spokesman Mark Fulkerson said.
There are two sources of water to the lake chain: rainfall and the inflow from the Withlacoochee River though two canals located near Floral City.
Opening the structures on those two inflow canals will allow water to flow into the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes.
“How much that helps raise lake levels depends on how much water is available to flow into the lakes,” Fulkerson said.
The Withlacoochee River is also low, but has risen slightly in recent weeks from rainfall to the south, he said.
The Tsala Apopka chain of lakes is the largest freshwater system in Citrus County, covers approximately 22,000 acres and includes 15 lakes.
SWFWMD’s control structures manage water flow and divide the chain of lakes into three pools: Floral City, Hernando and Inverness.
Fulkerson said the Leslie Heifner and Floral City structures were opened Tuesday to allow some river water to flow into the Floral City Pool. Additional structures were scheduled to be opened Wednesday to help share that river water between the pools.
“Right now, these inflows are minimal, because the Withlacoochee River is also still very low, so you may not notice much difference for a while,” Fulkerson said. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to help get the lakes back up to their normal high levels this summer, but we can’t control the weather.”
The National Weather Service said there is a 50% chance of rain forecast for Citrus County on Thursday and Friday. There’s a better chance on the weekend, with a 60% chance Saturday and 80% on Sunday.
“Bottom line is that it’ll take much more rain before the lakes and river will rise again this year,” Fulkerson said.