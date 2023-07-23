Foggy morning

In this file photo, anglers cast their baits into the Hernando pool of the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes as the relatively warm waters collide with colder air temperatures. The combination creates low visibility on the water and surrounding areas of Hernando.

Persistently low water levels in the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) this week to open its water control structures.

“Our region has simply not received enough rainfall yet this summer to allow the lakes to rise,” district spokesman Mark Fulkerson said.

