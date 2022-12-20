In less than two weeks, changes approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019 are forthcoming to the Clerk of Court in Citrus County and throughout the state.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, there are significant changes happening in county court that Clerk of Court Angela Vick wants to bring to citizens’ attention, said Lindsay Tozer, spokeswoman for the Clerk of Courts Office. Florida’s State Courts System and the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers are working together to ensure citizens in Florida are aware of these changes.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
County civil limits will increase from $30,000 to $50,000, while all other previous changes will remain the same.
• $8,000 small claims limit.
• Civil cover sheets are required.
The changes are due to 2019 legislation, approved by DeSantis, in which increases in county courts’ jurisdictional limits were passed by the legislature. This is the last increase to be implemented as noted in legislation from House Bill 337, Tozer said. Increases to small claims amounts and the civil cover sheet changes were adopted in the Florida Rules of Judicial Administration as approved by the Supreme Court.
The change should be seamless and invisible to most courts users, Tozer said. Lawyers and self-represented (pro-se) litigants who file electronically will be prompted to include an amount in dispute when filing civil cases. The Florida Courts E-Filing Portal will automatically produce a civil cover sheet in compliance with new rules.