Knights hand out scent kits to students

St. Scholastica Council No. 14485 distributed Find M' Friends scent kits to incoming students.
Each year, as part of the registration process at St. John Paul II Roman Catholic School, Find M' Friends generously contributes numerous scent kits. These kits are then distributed by the Knights to both parents and children during the registration period.
The purpose of these scent kits is to aid in locating missing children and vulnerable adults, a service provided by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office's K-9 Unit. By preserving an individual's scent in a sealed jar for a duration of up to 10 years, these kits play a crucial role in search and rescue operations.
Furthermore, these essential scent kits are accessible at all sheriff's substations, making them widely available to the community.
In the accompanying image, you can see Abianna, one of the students, receiving a scent kit. Also present are Jack King, council chancellor, along with Kieth Radyko and Bill Rolhfing, council membership director.
Organizations interested in supporting the efforts of Find M' Friends, a local nonprofit organization, can get in touch with them via email at findmfriends2014@gmail.com, by calling 352-613-3486, or by writing to their address: Find M' Friends, P.O. Box 1712, Crystal River, FL 34423.
Find M' Friends is also available to provide informative talks at various groups, organizations, businesses, churches and schools.