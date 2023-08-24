Knights hand out scent kits to students

Pictured: Abianna, one of the students, receiving a scent kit. Also present are Jack King, council chancellor, along with Kieth Radyko and Bill Rolhfing, council membership director.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

St. Scholastica Council No. 14485 distributed Find M' Friends scent kits to incoming students.

Each year, as part of the registration process at St. John Paul II Roman Catholic School, Find M' Friends generously contributes numerous scent kits. These kits are then distributed by the Knights to both parents and children during the registration period.

