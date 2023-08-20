kiwanis

From left: David Monier, treasurer; Bart Bennett, vice president; Christina Reed, executive director Citrus County Blessings; Rachelle Garrett-Butler, operations director; Lyle Davis, board member; and Larry Brooks, president.

The Kiwanis Club of Inverness announced that it has selected the Citrus County Blessings program as a recipient of a $25,000 donation. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child, and one community at a time. Inverness Kiwanis focuses on the children of Citrus County. This significant financial contribution aims to facilitate the acquisition of much-needed warehouse equipment, including a forklift, which Blessings will use to enhance the program's operational efficiency.

Citrus County Blessings, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food assistance to needy children, recently received donated warehouse space from All About IT's owner, Richard "Hamilton" Rice. The acquisition of this space has necessitated the addition of new equipment previously not needed by the organization.

