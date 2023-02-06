The third time a Kissimmee threesome broke into the Crystal River Mall to steal scrap metal, they played into the hands of waiting deputies, according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports.
The events that led to the arrest of Keith Miller, 42, Taylor Michelle Rocker, 30, and Russell William Vaughn, 37, began about 3:30 a.m., Jan. 29 when the arresting deputy was called to U.S. 19 and State Park Street about an ongoing investigation into two previous commercial burglaries at the former Crystal River Mall.
According to arrest reports, when the deputy arrived he learned that another deputy was already on site and had spotted a Chevy Trax hatchback parked behind the closed business.
According to records, the first deputy on scene recognized the vehicle from previous cases and security video of two previous burglaries Jan. 23 and Jan. 27 at the same location. During those two burglaries, someone stole $900 and $800 respectively of copper wiring.
The initial deputy identified the three as those in the previous two burglaries, according to records.
The deputy reported Miller was the driver of the vehicle, Vaughn was the front passenger, and Rocker was the rear passenger.
According to records, the deputies reported that in plain view in the vehicle were tools that included flash lights, bolt cutters, grinders, an acetylene torch, and reciprocating saw. The arresting deputy described them as “common burglary tools.”
According to records, the previous security video showed Miller driving the same white, Chevy vehicle that deputies saw on Jan. 29 during the defendants’ arrest. The deputies also cited a matching leg tattoo that was seen on Miller and seen on the videos.
According to the arresting deputy, Miller would not talk with investigators, but that Vaughn and Rocker would.
The two told a similar story.
According to Rocker’s arrest report, she told the arresting deputy that Miller would break into the building and that she and Vaughn would act as lookouts.
According to records, once Miller stripped the copper wiring from the building, she would help carry it to the vehicle.
Vaughn said he too would act as lookouts and then he would join Miller to help carry hundreds of pounds of the wiring out of the building and into Miller’s vehicle, according to records.
The two said Miller gave each $100 for their help. They then would head back to Kissimmee where Miller would sell the wiring for scrap metal. During one burglary, the three also stole a vacuum cleaner, according to records.
The three were each charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, three counts of possession of burglary tools, one count prowling/loitering, grand theft of $10,000 or more, but less than $20,000. Their bond was $16,000 each.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.