The third time a Kissimmee threesome broke into the Crystal River Mall to steal scrap metal, they played into the hands of waiting deputies, according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports.

The events that led to the arrest of Keith Miller, 42, Taylor Michelle Rocker, 30, and Russell William Vaughn, 37, began about 3:30 a.m., Jan. 29 when the arresting deputy was called to U.S. 19 and State Park Street about an ongoing investigation into two previous commercial burglaries at the former Crystal River Mall.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.