County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard wasn’t present at last week’s board meeting when his colleagues voted 3-1 to seek bids on a new $9 million animal shelter.
If he had, he would have had reservations because the $9 million price tag is likely to balloon to $12.5 million when associated costs are added.
And that is not the price Kinnard said the board had planned to spend.
“The budget we had set was $9 million,” he said. “That ($12.5 million) price is certainly north of that.”
Kinnard said the only thing to do now is wait for the bids to come in.
“We’ll see,” he said. “(Hopefully) the bids will come back within $9 million.”
Kinnard said the board had previously agreed to build a shelter with the same capacity as the current one. Any add-ons could come later.
“I don’t intend to bury the county in debt to cover building a larger shelter,” he said.
The $9 million price "should be the ceiling, not the starting point,” he said.
Kinnard said there are too many large cost-heavy projects coming up that the county is dealing with: a new mental health facility, road repaving, the hiring of more firefighters and sheriff’s deputies.
Next week, the board will hold a workshop to discuss the current pay and classification study to make sure employees are being paid a fair and competitive wage. That alone could cost the county some $6 million, he said.
Kinnard said he is not critical of the board but is surprised they agreed to spend more than previously agreed.
County Commissioner Diana Finegan was the sole nay vote last week. She said she wanted more clarity on how the county would ultimately pay for the shelter.
The board was vague on specifics, only that the money would come from debt service,
County Commissioner Holly Davis said value engineering will begin after the bids come in, which hopefully will reduce the cost
“This is the step necessary to get the train to leave the station,” Davis said.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach agreed.
“We have to do this step in order to get to the next step,” she said.
