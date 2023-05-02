Jeff Kinnard 2023
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard wasn’t present at last week’s board meeting when his colleagues voted 3-1 to seek bids on a new $9 million animal shelter.

If he had, he would have had reservations because the $9 million price tag is likely to balloon to $12.5 million when associated costs are added.

