Kids with Tourette's treated to river cruise

Kids with the Alachua / Clay Tic Disorder Support Group were treated recently to a Rainbow River cruise, courtesy of Rainbow Water Taxi, Marion County Parks and Recreation and K.P. Hole County Park. The group’s upcoming events, open to anyone with Tourette Syndrome, can be contacted through Heather Simpson, UF Tourette Center of Excellence, at simph@shands.ufl.edu; or Michaelle Loyd, TS Support Group leader, at weticalotclay@gmail.com or 904-336-8331.

Kids with Tourette Syndrome (TS) were treated recently to a river cruise, courtesy of Rainbow Water Taxi, Marion County Parks and Recreation and K.P. Hole County Park.

Captain Britt Cottrell provided a guided tour with opportunities to swim in the crystal-clear waters of the Rainbow River while enjoying local wildlife.

