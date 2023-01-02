library card designs

In conjunction with the 35th anniversary celebration of the library system, the Citrus County Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 4, will reveal four new library card designs. New library card holders will now have four new designs to choose from for their library card.

 Special to the Chronicle

Citrus Libraries will continue its 35th anniversary celebration of the library system Wednesday, Jan. 4, by revealing four new library card designs. New library card holders will now have four new designs to choose from for their library card.

“Citrus Libraries has utilized a navy-blue card for the last decade, with only minor adjustments about four years ago,” said Library Director Eric Head. “It was overdue for a makeover, and our library staff did a fantastic job creating four different options, with a little something for everyone.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle