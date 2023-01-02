Citrus Libraries will continue its 35th anniversary celebration of the library system Wednesday, Jan. 4, by revealing four new library card designs. New library card holders will now have four new designs to choose from for their library card.
“Citrus Libraries has utilized a navy-blue card for the last decade, with only minor adjustments about four years ago,” said Library Director Eric Head. “It was overdue for a makeover, and our library staff did a fantastic job creating four different options, with a little something for everyone.”
In the past, Head explained, there have only been five major redesigns of the library card, making this the sixth, and it just so happens to coincide with the 35th anniversary.
Any new patrons who come into a branch looking to sign-up for a library card will be able to select their favorite design upon registration. If a current card holder would like one of the new designs, they can purchase a replacement library card for $1.
Any Citrus Libraries card holder has access to a plethora of books, services and resources. With more than 206,000 items available in the catalog, card holders can check out physical books in the branches, or head to the online branch, better known as the Libby app by Overdrive.
There, patrons have access to ebooks, eaudiobooks, digital magazines, and LawDepot, an online resource for basic legal documents, Head said. New additions to the catalog from 2022 include Compassionate Care Kits and Birding Backpacks, items that were created in partnership with Dementia Education and the Audubon Society of Citrus County, respectively.
In addition to books and materials, Head said Citrus Libraries offers on average 209 programs a month for both children and adults. These programs vary in topic, ranging from early literacy storytimes for children ages 0-5 to afterschool programs focused on STEM or other creative outlets.
During the summer, Head said there is additional programming available to assist families of school-aged children with avoiding the “summer slide” that encourages reading and participation at all branches. An assortment of programming for adults is also available, and includes technology classes written and taught by library staff, crafting and sewing programs, book clubs, programs with community partners such as Coping with Dementia and the UF/IFAS Extension office, and many others.
Library cards are free to any residents of Citrus County, and the library system also provides non-resident cards for a yearly fee of $15. To find items that are available for checkout you can visit catalog.citruslibraries.org or go to libbyapp.com/library/citrus for a full listing of available digital materials. If you are interested in learning more about Citrus Libraries as a whole, visit website at citruslibraries.org or follow us @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.