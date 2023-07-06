The Key Training Center is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual Runners Celebration, and the public is invited to join in on the festivities taking place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Lecanto Campus Pavilion, 1311 N. Garnett Loop.
The highlight of the celebration will be the moment when dedicated runners cross the finish line after completing their grueling 180-mile run. The enthusiastic cheers of spectators will greet the runners at 11 a.m., marking the culmination of their remarkable achievement.
To honor the runners and their commitment, the Key Center has planned a celebration featuring music, food, and games. For an admission fee of $5, attendees will gain unlimited access to a multitude of activities, including inflatables, dunk tank challenges, epic water battles, face painting, and more.
For those unable to attend the event in person, the Key Center will provide live coverage via its website at www.keytrainingcenter.org, as well as on popular social media platforms such as Facebook (Facebook.com/keytrainingcenter) and YouTube (https://youtube.com/c/keytrainingcenter). Viewers tuning in will have the opportunity to witness the day's live action while learning about the Key Center's year-round programs and services, which cater to the social, educational, vocational, recreational, and residential needs of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
In addition to participating in the event, supporters can make a financial contribution to the Key Center. Donations can be made through the organization's website, by texting Key180 to 71777, or by calling (352) 795-5541, Ext. 312, on the day of the celebration.
The Key Training Center partners who support this event are Bay Area Air Conditioning, Cedar Creek Assisted Living, Citrus County Chronicle, Electrix, Lassiterware Insurance, Nationwide Paving, Nick Nicholas Ford, Sissine's Business Solutions Symphony Salvage, Royal Legacy, Waste Management, and Z103.3/104.3