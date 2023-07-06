Runners celebration

Runners break through the banner last year at the finish of Key Training Center’s Run for the Money. In addition to a community run, a group of runners ran from Tallahassee to Lecanto, 180 miles, for the event, which was the brainchild of Chet Cole, who ran the route from 1976 to 1999.

 Photos by Julie Mancini / For the Chronicle

The Key Training Center is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual Runners Celebration, and the public is invited to join in on the festivities taking place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Lecanto Campus Pavilion, 1311 N. Garnett Loop.

The highlight of the celebration will be the moment when dedicated runners cross the finish line after completing their grueling 180-mile run. The enthusiastic cheers of spectators will greet the runners at 11 a.m., marking the culmination of their remarkable achievement.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle