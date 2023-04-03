Key Center fishing club

Patrick Jokinen watches closely as his fishing bobber drifts on the water on Lake Henderson in Inverness Friday, March 31. The Key Training Center has started a fishing club for anglers like Jokinen and others to learn the skill of angling.

It’s been said that there’s no such thing as a bad day when you're fishing, and that was true for the Key Training Center fishing club.

After four weeks of learning about fishing and practicing for the real thing, on Friday, March 31, the club members and Key Center staff, Freddy Searby and Melissa Short, brought their poles and bobbers and worms to Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness to try out their skills.

A group of Key Training Center program participants cast their lines into Lake Henderson in Inverness Friday, March 31, during a fishing club activity.
Anthony Ward is assisted by Key Training Center employee Frederick Searby Friday, March 31, as the Key Training Center fishing club kicks off.
Key Training Center instructor Melissa Short baits a hook for fishing club members Friday morning, March 31, on Lake Henderson in Inverness.
Rebecca Perry and Bruce McKinnell take part in the Key Training Center's fishing club Friday, March 31, at Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness.

