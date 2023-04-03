Patrick Jokinen watches closely as his fishing bobber drifts on the water on Lake Henderson in Inverness Friday, March 31. The Key Training Center has started a fishing club for anglers like Jokinen and others to learn the skill of angling.
It’s been said that there’s no such thing as a bad day when you're fishing, and that was true for the Key Training Center fishing club.
After four weeks of learning about fishing and practicing for the real thing, on Friday, March 31, the club members and Key Center staff, Freddy Searby and Melissa Short, brought their poles and bobbers and worms to Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness to try out their skills.
The fishing club is one of about a dozen clubs the Key Center recently started after the workshops were closed.
To fill up the time left open by the closure, the Key Center expanded its Life Enrichment part of its adult day service program to include activities and clubs such as a walking club, basketball club, music club, gardening, Zumba, yoga, an art class, a kitchen prep class, a storytellers club and the fishing club.
As Searby, a Key Training Center instruction assistant who oversees the fishing club, explained, the four-week club met and learned about fishing safety; the various fish in Citrus County, freshwater and saltwater; how to hold your fishing pole when you’re walking; water safety; all about a tackle box and what’s in it; how to use a fishing pole and tying knots.
“In our last class yesterday (March 30), we did a recap of what we learned and then they did some casting,” he said. “Everyone did good, and here we are. Next week, I’ll get a new group of about nine or 10.”
Friday was a perfect day for fishing.
The weather was sunny and warm, but not hot. A slight breeze, but no wind.
As the group stood on the banks of Lake Henderson at Wallace Brooks Park waiting their turn, the topic of conversation ranged from the size of fish they were going to catch to good-natured ribbing.
Patrick Jokinen jokingly said he wanted to catch a grouper.
Sean Cooper said he wanted to catch “a little fish and a big one.”
Searby told him that among fishermen, “two inches easily becomes five, depending on how often you tell the story.”
Anthony Ward admitted he was “a little nervous.”
He had been confident when he explained to a Chronicle reporter about casting a line — “It’s easy. You cast with one hand and then reel it in.”
But when it was almost his turn, he had “just a little bit” of nerves.
“My worm’s ready,” he said as he looked out at the water.
Benny Whitt was the seasoned pro of the group, serious and sure.
He cast his line and waited.
“I’m getting bites, but nothing yet,” he said.
A few minutes later, he felt something and started reeling it in.
“It’s a big ’un,” he said before he pulled in some weeds.
“I caught a bass once in the St. John’s River,” he said. “It was big.”
That time he used shrimp for bait.
On Friday, they used worms.
Melissa Short, Key Center instructor who has been fishing ever since she was a little girl, demonstrated how to put a worm on a hook so it won’t fly off when you cast your line.
“You have to hook it a few times,” she said, adding, “If you’re going to be a fisherman, you can’t be afraid to get your hands dirty. But if you think you won’t like touching worms, you can find yourself someone to help you.”
Short also said worms aren’t cheap, so they’re planning to grow their own at the Inverness City Garden.
“The next important thing: Before you throw your line out, look around your surroundings so you don’t hook your neighbor instead of a fish,” she said. “No trips to the ER today.”
Bruce McKinnell was another one who caught some weeds.
“I’m trying to find a good spot,” he said.
Despite the perfect weather and the camaraderie of the club members, no one caught an actual fish, although they certainly tried.
Kay Cooper, one of the parents who came along on the fishing trip, said there have been many changes at the Key Center, and change is challenging for everyone.
“Closing the workshop was really hard for the clients…but they’ve come up with so many wonderful programs, all the clubs and how they redesigned everything,” she said. “This is great.”