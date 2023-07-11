230712-CC-reinsurance-prices

Hurricane Michael caused massive damage in 2018 in Northwest Florida.

 Tom Urban/File photo

TALLAHASSEE — The market for reinsurance — a critical piece of Florida’s property-insurance system — is improving. But it comes at a price.

Those are takeaways from new reports as Florida insurers try to bounce back after two years of homeowners losing policies and facing major rate increases because of financial troubles in the industry.

