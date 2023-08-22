230822-CC-Frink sworn in-taking the oath

Judge Edward C. Spaight administers the oath of office to Ken Frink. His left hand is on the Bible held by his newlywed wife, Cindi Guy Frink, who is also a member of the Crystal River City Council. The Bible was a wedding present from her parents.

At 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, former City Manager Ken Frink was sworn into office on an interim basis, officially becoming a member of the Crystal River City Council. And after taking the oath, Frink announced his intention to campaign for the seat on a permanent basis when it becomes available in March 2024.

The day was marked with excitement for the city, according to Mayor Joe Meek, who warmly welcomed all attendees to the event. The turnout was significant, filling approximately two-thirds of the City Hall chamber.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

230822-CC-frink-sworn-in-his agenda

In his first address to the audience, newly sworn-in Crystal River City Councilman Ken Frink provides what his agenda will include. He also made mention he intends to run for election to fill out the remainder of the term when elections are held in March 2024.

You can contact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.

Tags