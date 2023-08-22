Judge Edward C. Spaight administers the oath of office to Ken Frink. His left hand is on the Bible held by his newlywed wife, Cindi Guy Frink, who is also a member of the Crystal River City Council. The Bible was a wedding present from her parents.
In his first address to the audience, newly sworn-in Crystal River City Councilman Ken Frink provides what his agenda will include. He also made mention he intends to run for election to fill out the remainder of the term when elections are held in March 2024.
At 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, former City Manager Ken Frink was sworn into office on an interim basis, officially becoming a member of the Crystal River City Council. And after taking the oath, Frink announced his intention to campaign for the seat on a permanent basis when it becomes available in March 2024.
The day was marked with excitement for the city, according to Mayor Joe Meek, who warmly welcomed all attendees to the event. The turnout was significant, filling approximately two-thirds of the City Hall chamber.
The oath was administered by County Court Judge Edward C. Spaight. Frink placed his hand on the Bible, which was a wedding gift presented several weeks earlier to the newlywed bride Cindi Guy Frink and himself upon their marriage. The gift came from Cindi’s parents, Cathy and George O’Brien. Also in attendance was Ken’s mother, Peggy Frink.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In his opening remarks, Frink expressed his gratitude to everyone present, acknowledging that he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout. He also shared his personal connection to Crystal River and outlined the key issues he planned to address during his 10-week tenure.
Frink reflected on the city’s past struggles and its remarkable transformation into a premier tourist destination. He attributed part of this success to the efforts of county commissioners and the tourism board. He emphasized his commitment going forward to honoring their financial contributions.
Meek was among the first to offer well-wishes to Frink, expressing his excitement and anticipation for the continued collaboration with Frink and the other councilors.