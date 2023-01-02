You don’t have to be Irish or a veteran to help the staff and clientele at Kelly’s Half Shell Pub support the Citrus County Veterans Foundation (CCVF).
Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, the “Irish pub with a seafood flair” invites the public to a fundraising event to benefit local veterans or surviving spouses at the pub, at 390 N. Suncoast Blvd, Crystal River (the plaza across from the Crystal River airport).
Throughout December, Kelly’s Half Shell got a head start of raising funds for CCVF, featuring the specialty drink, Irish Amaretto Sour, with all proceeds going to the Jan. 13 fundraiser.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Additionally, proceeds from a Lotto Tree at the pub with $5 per raffle ticket and pop-up 50/50s throughout December are going to the foundation. The Lotto Tree will be drawn the night of the fundraiser.
Also, Scuttered the Bruce, a voice and string-centered band, will be providing musical entertainment, along with raffle items, a 50/50 auction, a silent auction, food specials and the designated drink, an Irish Amaretto Sour.
“The Kellys, who own Kelly’s Half Shell, are extremely generous people, and we find local causes all the time,” said Betsy Licklider, a manager at Kelly’s. “Our Guinness Club were the ones to come up with the Veterans Foundation as our charity to support, and it’s such a good cause.”
The Citrus County Veterans Foundation helps veterans and surviving spouses with financial needs for a temporary crisis.
For example, if a veteran or a surviving spouse is facing eviction because they can’t pay the rent or mortgage or can’t pay their utilities bill, the foundation can help.
“We want to help keep a temporary crisis from becoming a permanent one,” said Curt Ebitz, CCVF president.
The foundation was formed in 2004 when Royce Carter was the county veterans service officer.
“Veterans would come in all the time needing emergency financial assistance, not understanding what the service office was all about,” Ebitz said. “Royce would call individual veterans in the community who might have the means and the will to make a donation and he took care of it that way.”
Ebitz said the same thing happened when J.J. Kenney was the service officer.
“In talking with J.J., we said we needed to do something to have a way to raise money,” Ebitz said.
So, they created CCVF so more veterans could be helped.
The Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose board consists of local military retirees, veterans, the Tax Collector, the Property Appraiser, former county commissioners and founder of Operation Welcome Home. All members are volunteers.
Over the years, Ebitz said, local organizations and groups have generously raised funds for them to help veterans in the community, including the county tax collector’s office that raises about $20,000 a year for CCVF.
Mailing address is: P.O. Box 678, Lecanto, FL 34460.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.