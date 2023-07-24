Keep Citrus County Beautiful presents Pride Award

Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) recently presented its Pride Award to Reva Rosenbach in recognition of her years of dedicated service as an Adopt-A-Road volunteer as an individual member of both the Beverly Hills Civic Association and the Beverly Hills Jewish Center Adopt-A-Road groups that she singularly formed.
The KCCB Pride Award recognizes individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to Keep America Beautiful objectives of litter abatement, recycling awareness, and community beautification.