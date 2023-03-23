Manatees collage

FWC reminds boaters that a visible snout or large circles on the water are indicators that manatees are below the surface, and to move slowly across the water to prevent manatee injuries or deaths via boat strikes as spring begins.

 Special to the Chronicle

Spring is the time for warming waterways and budding wildlife activity, meaning that boaters need to keep an extra keen eye out for the slow-moving manatees below them as they disperse from their winter refuges.

In the fall and winter, manatees depend on water around 68 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer to survive, which is why they travel to Florida springs, power plant discharges and other warm-water sites. In the spring, though, as water temperatures rise, manatees gradually leave their winter habitats and are more likely to be found in rivers, canals and nearshore waters.

