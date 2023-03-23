Spring is the time for warming waterways and budding wildlife activity, meaning that boaters need to keep an extra keen eye out for the slow-moving manatees below them as they disperse from their winter refuges.
In the fall and winter, manatees depend on water around 68 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer to survive, which is why they travel to Florida springs, power plant discharges and other warm-water sites. In the spring, though, as water temperatures rise, manatees gradually leave their winter habitats and are more likely to be found in rivers, canals and nearshore waters.
These difficult-to-spot mammals are in danger of being injured or killed by boat strikes as they travel throughout the state’s waterways, but there are several things boaters can do to help prevent this, per Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Go slow and follow all manatee protection zones. Wear polarized glasses and look out below while boating or using personal watercraft — a visible snout or large circles on the water are indicators that manatees are below the surface. And always give manatees space.
Manatee protection zones are marked by waterway signs, but maps of manatee protection zones are also available online at MyFWC.com/Manatee by clicking on “Data and Maps.”
From April 1 through Nov. 15, seasonal manatee zones require boaters to slow down in certain areas and FWC law enforcement officers are on patrol in state waters to inform boaters of the seasonal manatee speed zones and take appropriate enforcement actions.
Manatees are a protected species, and it is illegal to feed, harass or harm them. Physically handling a distressed or stranded manatee can cause additional harm. Instead, report injured, distressed, sick or dead manatees to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 so trained responders can assist.
Resources for boaters and other interested members of the public are available at MyFWC.com/Manatee.
What should you do if you see a manatee? The Viewing Guidelines page provides helpful tips on respectfully viewing manatees, additional guidelines for boat and personal watercraft operators, and information on what you can do to help our Florida manatees.
