Although the once vine-covered building near the intersection of County Road 491 and State Road 44 in Lecanto has been Katch Twenty-Two since 2016, locals in Citrus County have long called it by its former name, the Rusty Duck.
So, when the building was demolished a week or so ago, social media was abuzz: “Oh no! They tore down the Rusty Duck.”
“We wouldn’t have had Katch Twenty-Two without Louise (Aneiro) who owned the Rusty Duck for nearly 30 years, and we’re always grateful that she worked with us and was willing to sell us the property,” said Tiffany Wiggins, Katch Twenty-Two owner.
She and her husband, Richard Wiggins, also own Katch Mobile food truck and Waterfront Social at the Port Hotel and Marina in Crystal River.
Aneiro died in June 2022.
"From the beginning, we wanted to separate ourselves from the Rusty Duck,” Tiffany Wiggins said. “Our food is different, and we didn’t do the two (dinner) seatings at 5 and 7.”
They also got rid of the vines and remodeled the restaurant to create a more modern look and feel.
But the building, which was originally built to house a doughnut shop, possibly in the '60s or '70s, was old, and old buildings require constant maintenance and repairs.
Plus, the restaurant quickly outgrew its space as its popularity grew with its casual fine dining menu and presentation.
“We always knew we wanted to grow our business, and a couple years in it became apparent that we would need a bigger space,” Wiggins said. “We also do catering, and we needed a kitchen that was better equipped.”
Also, they have a liquor license for the restaurant but no space for a bar, and that’s one of the features they wanted to include.
“With all the updates and changes we wanted to make, we said, ‘Let’s just knock it down and build the restaurant that we want,’” she said.
The new restaurant will have a bigger footprint, with seating for 40-44 in the dining area, about 20 in the bar area and a bigger kitchen with state-of-the-art equipment.
Katch Twenty-Two closed for service in July 2022, but the food truck, located behind the A-frame building, just west of the restaurant property on State Road 44, remained and still remains open, serving 70-100 people per day, Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In 2019, the Wiggins bought the A-frame building, a former real estate office, remodeled it and turned it into an indoor seating option for people purchasing food from Katch Mobile and a space for private parties in the evenings.
“Before the A-frame, if someone wanted to do a private party at the restaurant, we would have to shut it down to the public for them. This way, we don’t have to,” she said.
Wiggins said she doesn’t know when construction on the new restaurant will start, but she hopes it will be completed and ready to open by summer/fall 2024.
She said when the restaurant closed last summer, about half the employees took positions at Waterfront Social or Katch Mobile. The other half found jobs elsewhere, “but all of them have called and said they wanted to come back when we reopen,” she said.
In the interim, the couple have other projects they’re working on. Richard, who began his hospitality culinary career with Hyatt Hotels where he worked his way up to the Grand Hyatt Atlanta, Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Orlando and Hyatt Regency New Orleans, has continued to do culinary consulting.
Tiffany, who previously worked as a catering and sales specialist for Marriott Hotels, is now back with Marriott.
“This allows us to travel and stay current with restaurant trends,” Wiggins said. “I was in Nashville and stood in a long line at Hattie B’s for hot chicken, and when I came back I told my husband, ‘We have to serve this on the food truck.’ He wasn’t sure people would like it, but we took it off the menu once and had to put it back on because it’s so popular.”
Follow Katch Twenty-Two on Facebook at: https://tinyurl.com/mss2z4x4.
Katch Mobile at: https://tinyurl.com/2tpd82jk.
Waterfront Social at: www.facebook.com/WaterfrontSocialCR.