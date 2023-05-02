Katch Twenty Two plans new restaurant 5

Olivia Plockelman, Katch Twenty Two Mobile chef, prepares a slab of ribs Monday, May 1, near the Katch Twenty Two Mobile food truck where food is served weekdays.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor
Chef Olivia Plockelman prepares chicken wings Monday, May 1, with the help of prep cook Chris Colon inside the Katch Twenty Two Mobile food truck in Lecanto. Food is served from the truck weekdays.

Although the once vine-covered building near the intersection of County Road 491 and State Road 44 in Lecanto has been Katch Twenty-Two since 2016, locals in Citrus County have long called it by its former name, the Rusty Duck.

So, when the building was demolished a week or so ago, social media was abuzz: “Oh no! They tore down the Rusty Duck.”

Tiffany Wiggins, along with her husband Richard, own Katch Twenty Two and Katch Twenty Two Mobile in Lecanto as well as Waterfront Social in Crystal River. Katch Twenty Two, a popular, upscale restaurant in Lecanto, has been torn down to make way for a new Katch Twenty Two restaurant that Wiggins hopes to open in mid-to-late 2024.
Construction on a new Katch Twenty Two restaurant will begin soon and hopes are to have the new Katch Twenty Two restaurant open in mid-to-late 2024, according to proprietor Tiffany Wiggins.
Adjacent to Katch Twenty Two Mobile is the A Frame. It serves as a indoor eating space for food truck customers as well as a private-event location for customers.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.