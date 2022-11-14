Citrus County Courthouse Exterior

The Citrus County Courthouse in Inverness.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

An Inverness 16-year-old, facing sexual battery charges as an adult, was granted Monday more time for the boy and his attorney to prepare his case.

Circuit County Judge Joel Fritton granted the lawyer for Zachary Mark Ramsey her motion for a continuance and a December date for a chamber conference with the judge.

