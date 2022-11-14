An Inverness 16-year-old, facing sexual battery charges as an adult, was granted Monday more time for the boy and his attorney to prepare his case.
Circuit County Judge Joel Fritton granted the lawyer for Zachary Mark Ramsey her motion for a continuance and a December date for a chamber conference with the judge.
Attorney Keeley Karatinos told Fritton that she needed the chamber meeting to request some allowances for her client, such as permission to use the internet for his school work.
Ramsey, who was 15 years old during the time of the alleged offenses in December 2021, faces two sexual battery charges involving a child younger than 12 years old and one charge of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child younger than 12 years old.
If convicted on the charges, Ramsey could be sent to prison for the rest of his life.
Assistant State Attorney Kevin Davis, who is prosecuting the case, would not comment about the charges specifically, but said that generally the State Attorney’s Office takes several factors into consideration, such as juvenile history, when deciding to prosecute someone less than 18 years old as an adult.
At this point in the court proceedings, Davis said he has not offered a plea deal.
An Inverness man was allowed Monday to withdraw his guilty plea to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
The attorney for Devon James Humphries, 22, asked Fritton to allow the change because he failed to fully explain some of the travel restrictions the plea would entail.
But Assistant State Attorney Tara Hartman said Humphries travels for his job, but really wanted “limitless” ability to travel.
“He knows he has to be supervised” as part of a plea arrangement, Hartman said.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Humphries in April after a victim complained that Humphries chased him in a car and fired a gun, according to the original arrest report. A witness told the arresting deputy they also saw Humphries’ vehicle in the neighborhood and heard gunfire.
A Marion County man facing a charge of battery on a person 65 years old or older changed his not guilty plea Monday to no contest.
According to Treyvon Lasef Brown’s arrest report from July 2021, the 24-year-old Brown was working for a moving company and moving the belongings of an Inverness woman to a Citrus County assisted-living facility.
According to the report, Brown, when alone in the bedroom with the victim, took hold of the victim’s hips from the back and inappropriately rubbed against her, in addition to massaging her shoulders and complimenting her appearance.
Based on the victim’s statement, along with other evidence that substantiated the victim’s account of events, the investigating deputy asked for and received an arrest warrant for Brown. He was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.