As mothers everywhere have said for generations, “Go outside and get some fresh air.”
Or as the cool kids today say, "Go touch grass."
What better time than the month of June, which is Great Outdoors Month.
Celebrated across the nation, this month is dedicated to the country’s diverse landscapes, its rivers and lakes, trails and paths, fishing holes and ball fields, beaches and parks.
Citrus County, part of Florida’s Nature Coast, boasts miles of trails to bike, hike and stroll, public places to swim or sit in the sun (or shade), parks to explore
Citrus County Parks and Recreation has a number of outdoor activities for residents to take part in.
Here are a few:
National Softball Day June 13
Citrus County Parks and Rec invites the public to come out to Beverly Hills Community Park for an early morning pick-up game, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13.
No matter what your skill level, there will be a place for you. Because it’s all about getting outside.
“If there’s not enough people for a game, we’ll do some drills and hitting,” said Manny Coimbre, county sports and events coordinator.
Beverly Hills Community Park is at 947 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Nature Photography Day June 15
Grab your camera, water bottle, snacks and bug spray, wear closed-toed shoes and a sun hat and come celebrate nature “through the lens.”
“We will be heading into one of Citrus County's most beautiful natural resources for longleaf pine ecosystems. This is where you can still find an array of flora and fauna in its natural habitat,” said Alice Mary Herden, county recreation program specialist.
The two-hour event is from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, June 15.
Meet at Trail 17 of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Lecanto Highway, just north of Noble Street.
The event is suited for any level of photography experience.
Note: The trail consists of uneven terrain.
This event is for participants over the age of 18. Registration and participation waiver are required.
Register online at: http://tinyurl.com/53tkbscy.
For information, email Alice Mary Herden at alice.herden@citrusbocc.com.
Nature Journaling, every Saturday through July 22
Leaves and plants and birds — learn how to connect with nature through observation and artistic impression, drawing and writing by Nature Journaling.
Join Parks and Recreation from 9-10 a.m. every Saturday through July 22 for Nature Journaling.
Tools for journaling will be provided.
Please bring plenty of water, a towel, a camping chair or sheet to sit on, and bug spray.
Upcoming schedule:
Nature Journaling: Plant Field Guide
Saturday, June 17 for ages 12-17 at Fire Station Park, 8350 W Homosassa Trail, Homosassa Springs, FL 34448
Saturday, June 24 for adults at Fire Station Park, 8350 W Homosassa Trail, Homosassa Springs, FL 34448
Nature Journaling: Bird Encounters
Saturday, July 1 for ages 12-17 at Fort Island Gulf Beach, 6000 W Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, FL 34429
Saturday, July 8 for adults at Fort Island Gulf Beach, 6000 W Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, FL 34429
Nature Journaling: Park Mapping
Saturday, July 15 for ages 12 to 17 at Floral Park, 9530 S. Parkside Ave. Floral City, FL 34436
Saturday, July 22 for adults at Floral Park, 9530 S. Parkside Ave. Floral City, FL 34436
Registration is required. Go online at http://tinyurl.com/53tkbscy.
Programs for ages 12-17 require adult supervision.
For more information, call Recreation Program Specialist Alice Mary Herden at 352-527-7540.
Citrus County Parks and Recreation Facebook: www.facebook.com/CitrusCountyParks