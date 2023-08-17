TALLAHASSEE — For the second time in less than a year, a Central Florida federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a 2022 state law that restricts instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger on Wednesday issued a 37-page ruling rejecting a lawsuit filed by parents, students and a nonprofit group against members of the State Board of Education and the school boards in Orange, Indian River, Duval and Palm Beach counties.

