TALLAHASSEE — A U.S. district judge Monday rejected a lawsuit alleging that a Florida voter-registration form violates federal law because it does not properly inform convicted felons about eligibility to vote.

Judge Allen Winsor issued a 13-page decision dismissing a lawsuit filed in April by the League of Women Voters of Florida and the NAACP against Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle