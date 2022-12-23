Andrew Gillum Charges

FILE - In this March 20, 2019 file photo, former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum speaks during a rally in Miami Gardens. A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges of lying to the FBI and wire fraud against the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor.

 Wilfredo Lee

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges of lying to the FBI and wire fraud against former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, while also short-circuiting a Gillum contention that he is a victim of selective prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday issued a 21-page ruling that rejected arguments made by attorneys for Gillum, who was indicted in June along with a longtime adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

