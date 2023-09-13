TALLAHASSEE — Pointing to a recent appellate-court ruling in an Alabama case, a federal judge on Monday issued an order refusing to block a new Florida law making it more difficult for transgender adults to access hormone therapy and surgeries.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle issued the order after indicating during a Sept. 1 hearing that he would not issue a preliminary injunction against the law, passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature this spring and championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

