A motorist enters Meadowcrest Boulevard from State Road 44 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 14, near the West Citrus Government Center. Meadowcrest is home of many residents, some of whom want to restrict traffic through the development by incorporating electronic gates along Meadowcrest Boulevard.
Meadowcrest Community Association president Harry Nicolino, left, and Greg Herd, secretary for the Hillcrest Village community of Meadowcrest discuss a proposition to install traffic-control gates along several busy areas within Meadowcrest. The plan will limit traffic entering the community, decreasing the number of vehicles using the road. Both men serve on the Meadowcrest traffic safety committee, Nicolino serving as president of that committee. They say their primary intent on installing the gates is to limit traffic cutting through on Meadowcrest Boulevard as a shortcut to the Suncoast Parkway on State Road 44.
Meadowcrest Community Association president Harry Nicolino, left, and Greg Herd, secretary for the Hillcrest Village community of Meadowcrest discuss a proposition to install traffic-control gates along several busy areas within Meadowcrest. The plan will limit traffic entering the community, decreasing the number of vehicles using the road. Both men serve on the Meadowcrest traffic safety committee, Nicolino serving as president of that committee. They say their primary intent on installing the gates is to limit traffic cutting through on Meadowcrest Boulevard as a shortcut to the Suncoast Parkway on State Road 44.
The Meadowcrest Community Association (MCA) board agreed in consensus Wednesday that it will distribute informational packets to all residents and businesses and then send out a survey asking if they want to install gates along Meadowcrest Boulevard.
In doing so, the board backed a proposal Dec. 21 by the community’s safety committee that installing four electronic gates at strategic entrances around the five villages that make up Meadowcrest will cut down on through-traffic and better secure the 665-home subdivision.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Should a majority of the surveys come back in favor, then the MCA will proceed with the gates.
MCA president Harry Nicolino believes once people read the informational packets, they will better see the logic of the board's plan and be a better-informed voter on the survey.
If there is any resistance, he said, the board’s only option would likely be to seek arbitration and let a judge decide. That would be a last option, he stressed.
“We know there's going to be opposition from the commercial side,” Nicolino said. “How much that will adversely affect this will have to be worked out in the legal process.”
Nicolino said he understands why the smattering of commercial entities within Meadowcrest may oppose the idea: they fear the gates would chase away business.
“A hearing officer or judge, in arbitration, would decide what is the overriding consideration: the safety and security of the residents or the perceived inconvenience for some of the other community members, namely the commercial entities,” he said.
The Meadowcrest Community Association comprises five residential property owners associations (POAs) and four commercial POAs.
In addition to its 665 residents, Meadowcrest is home to the Westside Government Offices, the Citrus County Chronicle, vacant undeveloped tracts and office users.
The roads through Meadowcrest are privately owned but with public access. Residents and non-residents alike pay dues to maintain roads, common areas and infrastructure.
Nicolino said that if any of the four commercial entities vote against the proposal, they would be excluded from having to pay for the gates. It would not, however, stop the MCA from moving forward.
But Joe Cappuccilli, broker with Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc, one of the original developers of Meadowcrest, presented a legal opinion to the Chronicle stating that 100% of the residents and businesses must vote in favor of the proposal or the board cannot proceed.
“If even one of the commercial (entities) are against it, they can’t do it,” he said.
Cappuccilli said if the MCA is so concerned about security, then just gate the entrances to the five villages and leave Meadowcrest as is - an ungated public-access road.
Nicolino said that idea was considered but rejected.
“Meadowcrest Boulevard is the heart of the community,” he said. “As goes Meadowcrest Boulevard, goes the community.”