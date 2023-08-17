Meadowcrest traffic

Meadowcrest Community Association president Harry Nicolino, left, and Greg Herd, secretary for the Hillcrest Village community of Meadowcrest discuss a proposition to install traffic-control gates along several busy areas within Meadowcrest. The plan will limit traffic entering the community, decreasing the number of vehicles using the road. Both men serve on the Meadowcrest traffic safety committee, Nicolino serving as president of that committee. They say their primary intent on installing the gates is to limit traffic cutting through on Meadowcrest Boulevard as a shortcut to the Suncoast Parkway on State Road 44.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor
Meadowcrest Boulevard gates

A motorist enters Meadowcrest Boulevard from State Road 44 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 14, near the West Citrus Government Center. Meadowcrest is home of many residents, some of whom want to restrict traffic through the development by incorporating electronic gates along Meadowcrest Boulevard.

The Meadowcrest Community Association (MCA) board agreed in consensus Wednesday that it will distribute informational packets to all residents and businesses and then send out a survey asking if they want to install gates along Meadowcrest Boulevard.

In doing so, the board backed a proposal Dec. 21 by the community’s safety committee that installing four electronic gates at strategic entrances around the five villages that make up Meadowcrest will cut down on through-traffic and better secure the 665-home subdivision.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

