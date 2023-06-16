TALLAHASSEE — An administrative law judge has sided with bars in Tampa and Orlando after the Florida Department of Health last year tried to block dogs from being in the establishments.

Judge Lynne Quimby-Pennock on Thursday issued a 29-page order that said the Department of Health had not properly revised a rule to prevent Pups Pub Tampa and Pups Pub Orlando from continuing to allow customers to bring pets to the dog-friendly bars.

