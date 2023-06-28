TALLAHASSEE — Rejecting allegations of potential wrongdoing, a Delaware judge this week sided with The Walt Disney Co. in a stockholder’s attempt to get records related to the company’s opposition to a 2022 Florida law that restricted instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Attorneys for stockholder Kenneth Simeone filed a lawsuit in December after Disney declined to provide some requested records, such as emails. The company’s high-profile opposition to the law led to a feud with Gov. Ron DeSantis that, in part, resulted in Disney losing control of a Central Florida special-taxing district.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle