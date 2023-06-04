Joyce Kleen

Joyce Kleen, left, received a certificate from Joyce Palmer, the head of the wildlife service offices in Crystal River, during a ceremony held for her.

 Special to the Chronicle

After four decades of serving Crystal River's waters, Joyce Kleen closed out her environmental career.

Kleen completed her last day at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after 42 years. Hundreds of peers and volunteers attended June 2 as Kleen was awarded a certificate for her time.

Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via e-mail at aidan.bush@chronicleonline.com.