After four decades of serving Crystal River's waters, Joyce Kleen closed out her environmental career.
Kleen completed her last day at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after 42 years. Hundreds of peers and volunteers attended June 2 as Kleen was awarded a certificate for her time.
Under the organization, Kleen served as lead biologist for the last three decades, working with a national wildlife refuge to protect the black bear, whooping crane and Florida manatee.
She regularly did work with the manatees, including performing aerial counts of Kings Bay annually and coordinating staff on a manatee rescue team.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Under her, Kleen witnessed manatee populations rise from 300 to over 1,000.
Kleen also helped secure Three Sisters Springs as part of a wildlife refuge.
She received a certificate for her hard work, presented to her by Joyce Palmer, the head of the wildlife service offices in Crystal River.
At age 63, Kleen officially retired.
Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via e-mail at aidan.bush@chronicleonline.com.