Citrus County voters felt a new voice was needed on the Citrus County School Board as they elected Joseph “Joe” Faherty to Seat 5 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, unseating incumbent Linda B. Powers.

“We worked hard during this whole election, and I feel good,” Faherty said. “It was a clean race and I have a lot of respect for her (Powers). You know, I did it for the right reasons. I have been working with kids for 32 years and I want to keep working with them and make sure they remain safe in our community.”

