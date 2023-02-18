Do you have 30 minutes a day for a healthier you? Then join Let’s Walk, Florida!
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week. Walking offers an accessible form of physical activity that does not require pricey gym memberships or special equipment, has a vast number of health benefits and can be done at your leisure.
Let’s Walk, Florida! is a statewide, virtual healthy lifestyle education program and physical activity challenge. During this six-week program, you will receive weekly eGuides, engage in weekly eConnections with a local health educator and other residents from your county, and track and report your physical activity minutes. This virtual community provides the education, support, and accountability needed to improve your health.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
What can you do for your health in 30 minutes a day? When coupled with healthy eating, meeting physical activity recommendations for your age and activity level promotes mental and physical wellness, weight management, and chronic disease prevention and management.
The goal of Let’s Walk, Florida is to build a community where healthy eating and an active lifestyle become lifetime habits. Even though the title of the program is Let’s Walk, participants are encouraged to track and report any moderate intensity cardiovascular activity. Top performers will also compete for prizes at the county level.
All participants who complete the program will receive a certificate and medal. During this six-week program, every week participants will meet as a group at a different county park around Citrus County. Program registration is $15 and will begin on March 22.
This program is open to individuals, families and organized teams. For more information about this program and to register, visit LWF.ifas.ufl.edu/lwf.
For more information, contact Stephanie Clamer McMinds or Crysta Reaves at 352-527-5700 or sclamer@ufl.edu.
The University of Florida is committed to providing universal access to all its events. For disability accommodations such as sign language interpreters and listening devices, contact McMinds at least one week in advance. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.