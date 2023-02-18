Citrus County Commission Logo

Do you have 30 minutes a day for a healthier you? Then join Let’s Walk, Florida!

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week. Walking offers an accessible form of physical activity that does not require pricey gym memberships or special equipment, has a vast number of health benefits and can be done at your leisure.

