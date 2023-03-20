Get unwanted prescriptions out of your home and prevent them from finding their way into the wrong hands by participating in National Drug Take Back Day.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with local partners, the Anti-Drug Coalition of Citrus County and Bravera, along with others across the nation, to collect unwanted and unused medicines from community members.
CCSO is holding its National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 at three different Walmarts: Homosassa, 6885 S. Suncoast Blvd.; Lecanto, 1936 N. Lecanto Highway; and Inverness, 2461 E. Gulf to Lake Highway.
No needles will be accepted. Intravenous (IV) solutions, injectable and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.
Also, inhalers and other compressed air cylinders will not be accepted.
Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices can be collected from individual consumers, but only after the batteries are removed from the devices.
Additionally, if you cannot make it out on April 22, CCSO collects unwanted medications year-round at both the Inverness and Lecanto locations.
