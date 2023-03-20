Get unwanted prescriptions out of your home and prevent them from finding their way into the wrong hands by participating in National Drug Take Back Day.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with local partners, the Anti-Drug Coalition of Citrus County and Bravera, along with others across the nation, to collect unwanted and unused medicines from community members.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.