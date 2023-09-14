Chipotle coming to Inverness

In this Nov. 25, 2022 photo: The former Joe’s Family Restaurant on U.S. 41 in Inverness is being torn down to make way for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, which opened July 25, 2023. Joe’s Family Restaurant will soon start a new chapter at its new site at 1754 U.S. 41 N., a former art studio next to the Roller Barn. Owner Joanna Kozevski hopes to open this fall. 

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Because you’ve been asking: Joe’s Family Restaurant will soon be serving your favorite meals again.

“I was worried I’d forgotten how to cook so I’ve been practicing at home,” joked Joe’s owner Joanna Kozevski on Wednesday.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.