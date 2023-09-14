Because you’ve been asking: Joe’s Family Restaurant will soon be serving your favorite meals again.
Updated: September 14, 2023 @ 5:01 pm
Because you’ve been asking: Joe’s Family Restaurant will soon be serving your favorite meals again.
“I was worried I’d forgotten how to cook so I’ve been practicing at home,” joked Joe’s owner Joanna Kozevski on Wednesday.
After 28 years as an Inverness landmark, Joe’s Family Restaurant, formerly at 911 Main St., closed September 2022 to make room for Chipotle Mexican Grill, which opened July 25.
Joe’s moved to 1754 U.S. 41 N., a former art studio next to the Roller Barn in Inverness, and it has been a slow work in progress getting the reborn eatery ready to reopen.
The good news, Kozevski said, they were able to get all their permits issued in June and have been working on the new Joe’s steadily since, transforming the art studio into a restaurant.
In the past three months the parking lot and landscaping has been completed, a handicap/wheelchair ramp built, new bathrooms built inside, as well as a large kitchen.
The new Joe’s will have a bar, a main dining area and two side rooms that can be used for meetings or private parties.
“We recently ‘celebrated’ one-year closed, but that’s not really something to celebrate,” Kozevski said.
She added, “I hope people haven’t forgotten about us.”
She said their sign is ready to be put up and they’re working every day to open as soon as possible.
“I hate to set a date, because there are always set backs,” she said. “Let’s just say I’d like to open in October, but we’ll just say we’re shooting for late fall.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
